Drier this weekend
WALB First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather(WALB)
By Chris Zelman
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:49 AM EDT
Patchy to dense to start off the day. Limited visibility for the commute to start the day. Dense fog advisory along and east of I-75. Temps start in the lower 70s, then climb to the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers in the afternoon hours.

Dry air will mix in on Friday. Better chances for rain in the early morning. Lower chances for evening football games. Lows start off in the 70s again with patchy to dense for possible one again.

During the weekend, highs will run in the mid 80s but skies will stay sunny to partly cloudy. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

