ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and thunderstorms are still possible as we head into this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has most of SWGA at a Marginal Risk for severe weather. This is a 1 out of 5 on the severe threat risk. The main threat of concern is wind gusts upward to severe strength (60 mph or more). A small hail threat is also possible. As we go overnight. Showers and storms will diminish slightly in coverage. However, we will see another influx in the early morning with a few showers and storms. The storms will still carry our severe threat, but it will shift slightly eastward of I-75.

Heading past Friday evening, we should see a much better pattern. Temperatures will stay right at average and lows will drop into the 60s. Mostly clear skies will arrive on Saturday morning and last for several days afterward. Enjoy!

