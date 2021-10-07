Cuthbert police still investigating a string of recent gunfire incidents

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB) - The Cuthbert Police Department is investigating a string of shootings that left one person hurt and one home damaged.

At least four incidents of shots being fired have been reported in Cuthbert over the last two and a half weeks, and most happened within just a few blocks of each other.

On Sept. 20, Cuthbert police said someone fired nearly 40 shots at and around a house with 14 people inside — including eight children.

This happened on Stewart Street. Police said multiple shots went into the home, hitting the front door, windows and walls on the inside. No one was hurt.

The incident report says the case is active.

On Sept. 26, multiple people reported hearing shots fired in the Cedar Street and Hines Street areas. The next day, officers found 20 shell casings on Allen Street.

One officer wrote in an incident report that those could be from those same reports of shots fired being heard on Cedar and Hines Streets.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a shooting on Leman Street that sent a 23-year-old man to the hospital on Saturday in Cuthbert.

There are no new updates.

On Saturday, around 7 p.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault on Birch Street.

WALB News 10 is working to find out more about this case.

Cuthbert Police Chief Kevin Flowers said police have made several arrests and also recovered multiple stolen weapons.

WALB has reached out to find out who has been arrested and what their charges are.

Flowers said the investigation is ongoing.

Flowers released the following statement on the incidents:

“The Cuthbert Police Department, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, as well as other local and state agencies, have been working in conjunction with one another investigating a series of incidents involving gunfire. The GBI is investigating one incident where a subject was wounded Saturday afternoon. The concentrated efforts following the Saturday shooting have resulted in numerous arrests, recovered stolen weapons and other related charges. Chief Flowers announced the efforts will continue, and the investigation is ongoing into these incidents.”

