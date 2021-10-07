4C Academy selected as College and Career Academy of the Year

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy, also known as 4C Academy, has been selected as the 2021 College and Career Academy of the Year.

The academy was recognized for its strong community partnerships, its growing internship program, and its innovative project-based learning initiatives at the Lt. Governor’s Annual Business and Education Summit on Tuesday in LaGrange.

The 4C Academy was selected by the Lt. Governor’s office from a group of four very deserving finalists, according to Mark Peevy, assistant commissioner with the Technical College System of Georgia.

Chris Hatcher, 4C Academy CEO, Principal Angie Gardner, and Dougherty County School System Superintendent Kenneth Dyer accepted the award.

“This award is a testament to the strong partnerships and teamwork that we have in our community,” said Hatcher. “We are so fortunate to have a dedicated board of directors and a committed group of instructors who are focused on developing talent and preparing students for success.”

Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan was the keynote speaker at the summit and applauded the 50 plus college and career academies for their work in helping make Georgia the number one state in which to do business for the eighth straight year.

“It has been exciting to see the evolution of the 4C Academy as we continue to push for innovation and relevancy in education. It is our goal to provide multiple options for our high school students to learn and grow, and 4C is making a tremendous impact by preparing students, connecting them with our local business community, and exposing them to opportunities right here in Albany. We are certainly proud of 4C and look forward to continued success,” said Dyer.

“This award represents the culmination of the foundation that was laid 7 years ago, with the incredible work and achievements that the leadership, staff, and team have achieved since then. I have said it from the beginning, 4C is a ‘game changer’ for our community and it remains true today. It is great to be recognized by the Lt. Governor’s office and we are very proud of the 4C Academy and this accomplishment,” Chandu Kuntawala, chairman of the board, said.

