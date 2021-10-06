Ask the Expert
A year later: Ally Johnson’s family, community still grieving over her death

The Ally Johnson Case
The Ally Johnson Case
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Wednesday marked one year since 9-year-old Ally Johnson’s mother found her baby girl stabbed to death at the Peterson Tifton apartment complex.

Johnson was found on Oct. 6, 2020.

Semaj Moss was charged in connection to her death and was taken to Tift County Jail back in May.

District Attorney Bryce Johnson said Moss was arraigned in September and pleaded not guilty.

Johnson said the state filed a notice of intention to seek the death penalty against Moss and there has not been a trial date set for him.

However, the community where she lived is still mourning.

Everyone WALB News 10 spoke with on Wednesday said they were still too sad about the tragedy to go on camera.

Johnson’s grandmother and aunt both said they wanted privacy and to take the day to grieve and visit her gravesite to honor and remember her.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

