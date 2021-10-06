VSU police chief calls for vigilance following Friday fight incident

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, a fight at Valdosta State University (VSU) between two people left one briefly hospitalized and another behind bars after a gun was accidentally fired.

The fight began right outside of the student union around 1:30 p.m.

It was between two men that were not students.

During the fight, VSU Police Chief Alan Rowe said a gun was fired but it’s believed to be by accident.

Campus police started getting multiple calls, first coming in as a fight.

According to the incident report, police found the victim grazed in the neck by a bullet.

He was treated at the hospital and was released shortly after.

The Valdosta Police Department and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

With different security resources on campus and surveillance, they were able to identify the suspect. Pedro Contreras was later arrested in Lake Park.

Pedro Contreras was charged in connection to a Friday fight incident at Valdosta State University. (Lowndes County Jail)

Rowe said they’re still investigating why the two were on campus grounds.

“I would remind everybody, y’all know this environment better than anybody else would. You know when somebody doesn’t belong. Call us, tell us about it, let us get to the bottom of who they are, why they’re here. Doesn’t mean they’ll be in trouble or anything like that. We can just get to the bottom of why they’re here and make sure we have folks who have bad intentions, we can identify them and get them gone,” said Rowe.

It’s normal for VSU and other public institutions to have non-students around campus. They could be on campus for things like counseling, medical treatment, food and library access.

