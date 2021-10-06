Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

VFD: Teaching fire safety at an early age is key

For Fire Prevention Week, the Valdosta Fire Department demonstrated safety practices for...
For Fire Prevention Week, the Valdosta Fire Department demonstrated safety practices for school-aged kids.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - It’s Fire Prevention Week and the Valdosta Fire Department has had their hands a little full teaching little ones all about fire safety.

On Wednesday, homeschooled students were able to check out and tour the station, all while learning potentially life-saving skills and prevention.

On Wednesday, homeschooled students were able to check out and tour the station, all while...
On Wednesday, homeschooled students were able to check out and tour the station, all while learning potentially life-saving skills and prevention.(WALB)

Last year, the pandemic posed a few challenges for the fire department’s school and station visits.

They had to turn to alternative teaching through virtual platforms.

This year, with safety protocols in place, they were able to provide more effective...
This year, with safety protocols in place, they were able to provide more effective demonstrations and in-person public education.(WALB)

This year, with safety protocols in place, they were able to provide more effective demonstrations and in-person public education.

“Education at a young age is important, they also go home and that’s what they talk about. They visit the fire station, firefighters being able to come out to their school and visit them and teach them how to get out of the home, escape plans, meeting places, smoke alarms and the importance of calling 911,” said Fire Chief Brian Boutwell.

Boutwell shared how they occasionally hear about incidents involving children calling 911 for medical or fire emergencies, proving the effectiveness of teaching them what to do in an emergency.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened in September
Man dies in Albany forklift accident
Police Elyria, Ohio released photos of several of the suspects arrested in what's considered...
More than 200 arrested, 50 potential victims helped in Ohio human trafficking sting
The Albany Police Department is asking for help identifying these two men in connection to a...
APD needs help identifying armed robbery suspects
Dabrentise Overstreet, charged with murder (Source: WALB)
Convicted Fitzgerald killer denied appeal
Cameron Hamilton was shot near the intersection of Leman and Clark Street on Sunday
GBI probes Cuthbert shooting

Latest News

BASF expands its facility in Sparks.
BASF celebrates expansion of Sparks facility
The Ally Johnson Case
A year later: Ally Johnson’s family, community still grieving over her death
WALB
Albany Police Dept. hosts kickball game to help community relations
WALB
District Attorney shares updates in Alazia Johnson case