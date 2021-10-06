VFD: Teaching fire safety at an early age is key

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - It’s Fire Prevention Week and the Valdosta Fire Department has had their hands a little full teaching little ones all about fire safety.

On Wednesday, homeschooled students were able to check out and tour the station, all while learning potentially life-saving skills and prevention.

Last year, the pandemic posed a few challenges for the fire department’s school and station visits.

They had to turn to alternative teaching through virtual platforms.

This year, with safety protocols in place, they were able to provide more effective demonstrations and in-person public education.

“Education at a young age is important, they also go home and that’s what they talk about. They visit the fire station, firefighters being able to come out to their school and visit them and teach them how to get out of the home, escape plans, meeting places, smoke alarms and the importance of calling 911,” said Fire Chief Brian Boutwell.

Boutwell shared how they occasionally hear about incidents involving children calling 911 for medical or fire emergencies, proving the effectiveness of teaching them what to do in an emergency.

