Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Screven Co. Sheriff’s Office, GBI investigating fatal shooting between grandfather and grandson

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By Paige Phillips and Dal Cannady
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Screven County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) are on the scene of a shooting at a home on Bryan’s Bridge Road.

Sheriff Mike Kile says there was a prior dispute between a man and his grandson at the home. Wednesday afternoon the grandson, Javoris Scott, 29, reportedly came toward his grandfather, Walter Washington, 70, when Washington shot him.

Sheriff Kile says Scott has died and Washington is in jail.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened in September
Man dies in Albany forklift accident
Police Elyria, Ohio released photos of several of the suspects arrested in what's considered...
More than 200 arrested, 50 potential victims helped in Ohio human trafficking sting
The Albany Police Department is asking for help identifying these two men in connection to a...
APD needs help identifying armed robbery suspects
Dabrentise Overstreet, charged with murder (Source: WALB)
Convicted Fitzgerald killer denied appeal
Cameron Hamilton was shot near the intersection of Leman and Clark Street on Sunday
GBI probes Cuthbert shooting

Latest News

BASF expands its facility in Sparks.
BASF celebrates expansion of Sparks facility
For Fire Prevention Week, the Valdosta Fire Department demonstrated safety practices for...
VFD: Teaching fire safety at an early age is key
The Ally Johnson Case
A year later: Ally Johnson’s family, community still grieving over her death
Family mourns loss of pregnant mother fatally shot in Troup County