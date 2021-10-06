Robbery caught on camera in Thomasville convenience store

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Two men are behind bars after walking into a convenience store in South Georgia and stealing a large sum of money.

According to the Thomasville Police Department, Derrick Pogue and Edward Cummins rented a car in Memphis, Tennessee, where officials believe the men are from. The pair then drove to South Georgia where they robbed the Krishna’s Corner store on Saturday afternoon.

In the surveillance video, you can see one of the men distracting the store clerk by trying to purchase items at the counter, the other slipped back into the unlocked office. Investigators said the men were in the store for less than five minutes before the clerk started to realize something was wrong.

The video then shows the clerk confronting the robber dressed in a traffic safety vest as he exited the office. Both men ran out and quickly took off, but not before the clerk snapped a photo of the car and the license plate.

“They were able to conduct a traffic stop. We identified both people that were in the vehicle, they were the individuals that were in the store. We recovered evidence including the clothing that they were wearing in the store and a large sum of money,” said Lieutenant Toby Knifer with the TPD.

The photos of the getaway car allowed law enforcement to track the men back to Memphis. Once they realized the pair had rented the vehicle in their name an alert went out to law enforcement agencies in surrounding states.

“We were able to coordinate with several law enforcement agencies, not just here in Georgia but in Florida, Alabama and surrounding states,” said Knifer.

Four and a half hours away in Alabama, the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force made a stop and collected evidence connecting Cummins and Pogue to the theft in Thomasville. Knifer said they also connected the pair to at least one other robbery in Thomasville, and now they’re retracing the duo’s steps for more possible victims.

“We’re currently investigating their path, and how they got to Thomasville, and how they were returning back to what we believe, is going back to Tennessee and seeing if they had made any other stops outside of Thomasville,” a TPD spokesperson said.

Police did not say how much money was taken in the robbery.

