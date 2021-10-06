Player of the Week: Kameron Davis

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s Wednesday and that means its time to highlight our player of the week. The player who impacted the game in a special way and helped lead their team to victory.

Following week six, one player stood out from the rest and this week’s player of the week features Kameron Davis of the Dougherty Trojans.

The sophomore signal caller put on a show in one of the most exciting games Hugh Mills Stadium has seen in quite some time.

Davis tallied more than 300 total yards last Friday night and found the endzone four times.

Those scores consisted of two through the air and two on the ground as the Trojans downed Westover to improve to 5-0 for the first time 1993.

It was a big night for the underclassman who’s just looking to help this program be the best it can be week in and week out.

”You know it’s always great to be 5-0 but I look at it as being just a leader by itself, I wanna better the team and make sure, it feels great that we keep winning but I want to get to the biggest goal and that’s a state championship,” said Davis. “So the stuff that I do, it’s a big role, I wanna take ownership of it and I just like the way that I’m controlling the team and controlling the offense this year. But it means a lot because everybody has been sleeping on Dougherty, talking bad on us so it’s still a fight and a process that we’re going through.”

Davis and Dougherty will look to make it six wins in a row on Friday night when they hit the road for a big region contest at Bainbridge.

