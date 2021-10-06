Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

New Quitman memorial park honors 3 football players killed in 2013 crash

The memorial park in Quitman honors the life of three football players that died in a crash in...
The memorial park in Quitman honors the life of three football players that died in a crash in 2013.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Quitman is celebrating a new memorial park.

The park honors the lives of three high school football players killed in a tragic car accident in 2013.

“BC3,” jersey numbers, wings, a football stadium and three crosses, all representing and honoring Jicarre Watkins, Shawn Waters and Johnie Parker.

The sign for the memorial park on South Court Street was recently unveiled.

“It’s a beautiful feeling. I’m so honored they honored our kids,” said Agnes Kimbrough, Watkins’ mom.

Kimbrough said it was a collaborative effort between the city and the victims’ families.

Jicarre Watkins, Shawn Waters, Johnie Parker were killed in the 2013 crash.
Jicarre Watkins, Shawn Waters, Johnie Parker were killed in the 2013 crash. (WALB)

Quitman Mayor Nancy Whitfield Dennard said when the land was purchased in 2017, they had plans to do something recreational.

In 2019, they named it BC3 Memorial Park. And then, the pandemic hit and paused plans.

When City Manager Raphel Maddox started, his first task was bringing this park to life.

The park honors the lives of three high school football players killed in a tragic car accident...
The park honors the lives of three high school football players killed in a tragic car accident in 2013.(WALB)

“I think it’s needed. It’s part of the grief process because grief is something that is continuous. And I think it’s much needed and I think having a place to come and others just to gather, and like I said, when you come, you’re constantly reminded. We never need to forget our children,” said Dennard.

The city plans to add benches and other recreational activities.

They’re accepting community input and ideas.

The city plans to add benches and other recreational activities.
The city plans to add benches and other recreational activities.(WALB)

Kimbrough said she’s going to be a frequent parkgoer.

“It’s healing actually for myself. I can be a tenant of this park like I was at the tree,” said Kimbrough.

The city and families are thankful there’s now a place they can come and memorialize the lives of those lost and remember what they meant to the community.

“It’s a good feeling to know not only will they live on here, we can always come out here and say ‘he’s always around, not only him, but Johnie and Shawn also,’” said Kimbrough.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened in September
Man dies in Albany forklift accident
The subject who was shot was flown for treatment by helicopter
GBI investigates Crisp officer-involved shooting
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Dabrentise Overstreet, charged with murder (Source: WALB)
Convicted Fitzgerald killer denied appeal
Jackie poses in front of the camera at ribbon cutting event
Americus daycare facility aims to solve childcare problem

Latest News

You may see them cruising around Valdosta State University. To wrap up police week, we’re...
VSU police chief calls for vigilance following Friday fight incident
WALB
Giving info. Online can lead to Robocalls
WALB
Memorial Park named after 3 Football players killed in car accident in 2013
WALB
Tift Regional receives three Awards