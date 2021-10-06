New Albany grocery store opening, looking to hire

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new grocery store is coming to Albany. And it’s bringing 75 job opportunities and healthier options to the area it’ll serve.

Piggly Wiggly Food for Less is hoping to open in November at the South Slappey Village, in the former Harvey’s.

It's taking over an old Harvey's building (WALB)

Supervisor, Joey Futch said the pandemic has slowed them down from opening sooner.

“It’s slowed down our cases getting in different parts what we’ve ordered. It’s made it a hard process to get things open in a timely manner, but we’re going forward, and we’re going to get it there,” said Futch.

Joey Futch, Piggly Wiggly Supervisor (WALB)

Futch said the location will have a deli, bakery, and fresh produce.

“They’re ready for us to open because like I said, it’s been a food desert and they’re ready to buy some good quality products,” said Futch.

Store Manager, Henry Ball said he’s lived in Albany for 50 years. He also indicated there’s a lot of anticipation for the store opening.

Henry Ball, Store Manager (WALB)

“It’s just been astronomical, people coming in, ‘when are you going to open?’ For the most part, the community I feel like they are very accepting of it and they’re pretty much waiting on it,” said Ball.

Ball said he has a “get it done” type of mentality and wants potential new hires to have the same.

“We come to work. We do what we have to do. We get it done. We take care of our customers and take care of our community,” said Ball.

Their job fair takes place Tuesday at the store located at 1032 W. Gordon Avenue from 10-2 p.m. They hope to hire people on the spot.

“All you really need is a smile, an I.D. would be nice to have. We’re going to be doing some interviewing here on the premises and you’re welcome to ask questions and just learn a little bit about us,” said Futch.

Available positions include Cashier, Bagger, Stock Clerk, Service Clerk, Grocery Clerk, Produce Clerk, Deli Clerk, Bakery Clerk, Cake Decorator, Meat Cutter, Department Manager, Assistant Manager, Warehouse Worker, Data Architect, IT Business Analyst and more.

inside of the grocery store (WALB)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.