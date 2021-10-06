Ask the Expert
More rainy days

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another soggy day as an upper level low spins to our west. Showers and thunderstorms have been on and off across SGA. However light rain likely through the evening. Overnight clouds hold with areas of patchy morning fog.

More rainy weather Wednesday. Once again there’ll be periods of moderate to heavy rain. Isolated flash flooding remains possible therefore keep a watchful eye to rapidly rising water. Across SGA Stewart and Webster Co remain under a Flash Flood Watch until 2am Thursday.

This unsettled weather pattern continues until a cold front pushes through Friday. It’ll usher in drier air just in time for the weekend. Rainfall amounts of 1-2″ and higher likely the next several days.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

