Georgia senator seeking to improve maternal health of Black women with new act

By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff, of Georgia, is working to improve mental health and decrease maternal death rates across the state and nation.

This crisis disproportionately impacts Black women. According to Georgia Public Broadcasting, Black women are nearly three times more likely to die during childbirth than white women.

Senator Ossoff is calling on Congress to pass the Social Determinants for Moms Act.

If passed, extended WIC eligibility periods for new moms and free drop-in child care access would be among several actions the act would enforce.

Georgia’s maternal mortality rate ranks among the worst in the nation.

