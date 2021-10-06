Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Wet weather ends this weekend
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
By Chris Zelman
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wet again with locally heavy rain and an isolated severe storm possible. Highs only top off near 80 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 80s. Lows remain near 70 degrees. Drier and cooler morning take over this weekend with more sunshine. Highs in the middle 80s and lows in the middle 60s. It heats up into the upper 80s next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

The accident happened in September
Man dies in Albany forklift accident
Police Elyria, Ohio released photos of several of the suspects arrested in what's considered...
More than 200 arrested, 50 potential victims helped in Ohio human trafficking sting
Dabrentise Overstreet, charged with murder (Source: WALB)
Convicted Fitzgerald killer denied appeal
Cameron Hamilton was shot near the intersection of Leman and Clark Street on Sunday
GBI probes Cuthbert shooting
Phoebe Putney
Phoebe gives latest COVID stats

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
More rainy days
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather