Family mourns loss of pregnant mother fatally shot in Troup County

By Roslyn Giles
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Disturbing details have emerged in the investigation of a pregnant woman’s death in Troup County.

Five children in are now without a mother. She was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon while driving on Highway 18 West toward West Point.

Family members say they started seeing photos circulating on social media of a mangled car that had been in an accident Tuesday afternoon in Troup County. They had no idea that it was their daughter and cousin, 28-year-old Akeila Ware.

Hours later, they learned her vehicle crashed on Highway 18 near East Drummond Road after being shot around 12:30 in the afternoon.

Purple balloons, in honor of Akelia, have been placed at that site.

Troup County deputies say they don’t know the exact location of where she was shot. It was near where her vehicle was found, deputies say.

Akeila’s cousin says her death is a total loss for the family.

“The horribleness of seeing this car that was wrecked and no one had a clue who it was. And even family members were sharing it and to get the call about three hours later that - it being her - it was pretty devastating,” April Stinson, victim’s cousin.

Akeila Ware became a nurse two years ago, according to her mother. And as most grandmothers would do, Twila Scott says she kept the kids a lot while Akeila was in school.

When it comes to this unsolved crime, the family says they have no idea who would want to harm Akeila, but they are hoping for justice.

Troup County investigators are looking for a silver Nissan car. Authorities say they are following all leads.

Her family says Akeila would’ve turned 29 on October 16. She was also expecting another child.

