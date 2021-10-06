Ask the Expert
Event to create more opportunities for Albany teens

By Nathalie Moreau
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany business owner is helping teens become their own entrepreneurs through a weekend summit.

Lisa Knox is the owner of Quick Copy in downtown Albany. There, she customizes business cards and something you might not think of.

“I wrap caskets for kids and they’re spending all this money out on the back end, you know this person is gone and they are spending all this money just to try to still have some type of connection. So, I feel so connected to it and so many different ways, so I’m like anything I can do I will do,” said Knox.

Having to create lifesize posters, wrapped caskets and children’s obituaries inspired her to create Dream Doer Nation. She wanted to create a platform where she can focus on people who are trying to realize their dreams.

“You’re able to take them and put them in a comfortable setting, hone in on some of their thoughts and their creativity, and let them know that there is hope. You know then you’re giving them another option versus going to the streets, provide another option once they know what they can do, then their choices have changed and that can change the trajectory of their whole life,” said Knox.

After holding her first summit last year, Knox realized she has a lot more work to do.

“I need to do more summits. There need to be more opportunities for kids to be able to explain and talk and to feel safe to just say whatever is on their minds. I think that the kids in Albany are crying actually out for more resources more opportunities and more things like this,” said Knox.

The summit is Nov. 12 and tickets are $10.
The summit is Nov. 12 and tickets are $10.

The summit is Nov. 12 and tickets are $10. For more information, you can email Dream Doer Nation or call (916) 245-3208.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

