Early voting in Albany elections starts next week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Early voting in Albany starts on Oct. 12.

Because of Senate Bill 202, there will be two extra days to vote. Those days will be Saturday, Oct. 16 and Saturday, Oct. 23.

Polls will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Riverfront Resource Center, or Candy Room, on 125 Pine Avenue.

Supervisor of Elections Ginger Nickerson spoke about what to bring and expect the day of.

”They would need identification. Any one of the acceptable forms of ID. Of course, the only expired identification that is acceptable is the Georgia’s driver’s license. All other identification must be current. They provide the identification, they are looked up in the system, they are provided a voter card, and they are moved over to the machine to cast their ballot,” Nickerson said.

You must live in Wards 2, 3 and 5 to vote in this election. Voters will be deciding the Albany City Commission seats for those wards.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.