Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Cop mannequin on duty in neighborhood fed up with crashes, speeders

By WISN staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - A car has crashed into the front of a man’s house. Another one has leapt over a wall and struck a neighbor’s home.

More cars have slammed into boulders and trees.

A neighborhood in Milwaukee has a dangerous hill, and residents want cars to stop speeding down it.

The neighbors came up with a creative solution to the problem.

Chained to a tree at an intersection stands “Officer Frank.”

“My hubby said, ‘You know, why don’t we put a cop out there?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it,’” Betsy Kinkema said. “We found, of course, the pants at Goodwill, but we found the shirt and the hat at Amazon.”

He may not be a real police officer, but homeowners hope he has the same effect as one.

“People have been coming down the hill and looking at it. I don’t know if it’s actually really stopped anybody, but we’re trying,” Kinkema said.

They said they’ve been dealing with reckless drivers for years and have captured some of the crashes onto their properties in videos and photos.

One homeowner installed massive boulders to protect his house.

“Yeah, I mean, what else are you going to do though? Paul Repka said.

The city installed a barrier, but neighbors said it hasn’t helped.

Alderman Michael Murphy said the common council just passed a $7 million plan in the budget to address the reckless driving problem, “to authorize $6 million in infrastructure changes and $1 million dollars to enforcement changes within the Milwaukee Police Department, by increasing their ability to do more overtime.”

He said they’re also including $1 million in the budget that would significantly reduce the cost to taxpayers for traffic bumps so Officer Frank could get a break down the road.

Copyright 2021 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened in September
Man dies in Albany forklift accident
Police Elyria, Ohio released photos of several of the suspects arrested in what's considered...
More than 200 arrested, 50 potential victims helped in Ohio human trafficking sting
Dabrentise Overstreet, charged with murder (Source: WALB)
Convicted Fitzgerald killer denied appeal
Cameron Hamilton was shot near the intersection of Leman and Clark Street on Sunday
GBI probes Cuthbert shooting
The Albany Police Department is asking for help identifying these two men in connection to a...
APD needs help identifying armed robbery suspects

Latest News

Jackson State University student Kendra Daye, right, reacts as Tameiki Lee, a nurse with the...
Los Angeles OKs one of strictest US vaccination mandates
A video appears to show a Georgia State Patrol officer stomping on a suspect in Atlanta.
Caught on camera: Georgia officer accused of stomping on man in Atlanta
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
LIVE: White House COVID response team holds briefing as US summer surge wanes
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Teen suspected in Texas school shooting in police custody; 4 hurt
Workers clean oil from the sand south of the pier in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5,...
Delay after alarm puts California spill response in question