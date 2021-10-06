Business leader: Pay rate hurting some health care staffing

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Diversified Enterprises President David Wilber has concerns about workforce shortages because of the pandemic.

Wilber said not only are workers understaffed but they are underpaid.

His company hires home health aids to go into homes to help people with disabilities, and this crisis leaves vulnerable citizens with disabilities without care.

David Wilber-President, Diversified Enterprises (WALB)

Wilber said this is not just a concern for Georgians but is also a nationwide issue.

“So from a trade association perspective, what we’re seeing is the potential for people to be dropped off at hospitals and not being cared for and families who are not getting serviced,” Wilber said. “Then, even from our own perspective, having staff that is working so many hours leads to exhaustion, which will eventually lead to a mistake, and that’s what we’re trying to avoid.”

Wilber said workers are only getting a base pay of $10.63. He said he wants the government to be hands on and try to find creative ways to help health care workers during these times and to increase pay to $15 an hour.

