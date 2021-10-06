Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Business leader: Pay rate hurting some health care staffing

By Alicia Lewis
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Diversified Enterprises President David Wilber has concerns about workforce shortages because of the pandemic.

Wilber said not only are workers understaffed but they are underpaid.

His company hires home health aids to go into homes to help people with disabilities, and this crisis leaves vulnerable citizens with disabilities without care.

David Wilber-President, Diversified Enterprises
David Wilber-President, Diversified Enterprises(WALB)

Wilber said this is not just a concern for Georgians but is also a nationwide issue.

“So from a trade association perspective, what we’re seeing is the potential for people to be dropped off at hospitals and not being cared for and families who are not getting serviced,” Wilber said. “Then, even from our own perspective, having staff that is working so many hours leads to exhaustion, which will eventually lead to a mistake, and that’s what we’re trying to avoid.”

Wilber said workers are only getting a base pay of $10.63. He said he wants the government to be hands on and try to find creative ways to help health care workers during these times and to increase pay to $15 an hour.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened in September
Man dies in Albany forklift accident
The subject who was shot was flown for treatment by helicopter
GBI investigates Crisp officer-involved shooting
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Dabrentise Overstreet, charged with murder (Source: WALB)
Convicted Fitzgerald killer denied appeal
Jackie poses in front of the camera at ribbon cutting event
Americus daycare facility aims to solve childcare problem

Latest News

The Albany Police Department is asking for help identifying these two men in connection to a...
APD needs help identifying armed robbery suspects
You may see them cruising around Valdosta State University. To wrap up police week, we’re...
VSU police chief calls for vigilance following Friday fight incident
The memorial park in Quitman honors the life of three football players that died in a crash in...
New Quitman memorial park honors 3 football players killed in 2013 crash
WALB
Giving info. Online can lead to Robocalls