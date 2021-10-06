BASF celebrates expansion of Sparks facility

SPARKS, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, BASF Agricultural Solutions celebrated its expansion at their South Georgia facility.

It’s a $70 million investment that will help farmers and aid the community’s economic development.

It’s been a long time coming. The two-year project is completed and officially in production.

The formulation company that produces chemicals for the agriculture industry has added a new 15,000 square foot, state of the art, technology facility.

Site Director Mark Wolverton said there will now be a 40% increase in the production of products.

“The new expansion, so this actually makes our site here in Sparks the largest AP formulating facility in North America,” said Wolverton.

Wolverton said construction during the pandemic was challenging but they were able to work through it and finish on time.

The expansion brought 30 new full-time jobs to the community, bringing the total of BASF employees to 170.

Senior Vice President Paul Rea said they’ve been in the community for over 36 years and continue making significant contributions to the local economy.

“There’s a wage of the total this year of about $9.6 million in local wages and salary here, which is also a big contribution. We employed 120 different contractors while building this facility. This facility is a $70 million investment. A lot of that money stayed here locally,” said Rea.

The new facility will be their only one producing Pontrovotivor 2.0 and ILevo. Those are seed treatments for farmers to use when planting corn seeds or soybean seeds.

It protects the seed and helps it develop quickly for a productive crop.

Rea said the company is not only impacting South Georgia but the world.

“Certainly farmers in Georgia can enjoy the benefits of this technology, no doubt. They grow soybeans, they grow corn but this production facility actually exports right across North America, U.S. and Canada and around the world globally,” said Rea.

