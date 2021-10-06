Ask the Expert
APD needs help identifying armed robbery suspects

The Albany Police Department is asking for help identifying these two men in connection to a...
The Albany Police Department is asking for help identifying these two men in connection to a Tuesday armed robbery.(Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help identifying two armed robbery suspects.

Police said on Tuesday, two men were involved in an armed robbery at a Dollar General in the 2400 block of Dawson Road.

The Albany Police Department needs your help with identifying the males in the still photo. They were involved in an...

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

The robbery happened shortly before 11 a.m.

When police responded, they started searching for the two suspects, who were last seen running towards Hunnington Apartments.

Police said during the robbery, the cashier was held at gunpoint and money was taken. The money was later recovered nearby.

Anyone with information is asked to call Albany Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

