Albany Police Dept. hosts kickball game to help community relations
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This week is National Faith and Blue Weekend. A week where law enforcement agencies all over the nation work to help build better relationships.
On Sunday, Oct. 10, the Albany Police Department (APD) is asking residents to join them in a game of kickball.
Capt. Angel Bradford with APD said this has been a national initiative for the past three years, but due to COVID-19, they weren’t able to have one last year.
They want anyone and everyone to come out, but they’re hoping to connect with teenagers and young adults.
“It’s not a tournament. It’s just the community getting together and having fun and enjoying some fresh air and a little sport. It’s cliche, but I want them to understand that the police department is there to help we are your friends we want to help, and we want you to trust us,” said Bradford.
There’s no application to be a part of the kickball game, and it’s completely free.
“It’s not going to be cops versus community or cops versus kids. Each team is going to be a mixture of everybody. So that we’re all playing together because it’s all about teamwork and that’s what we’re trying to emphasize,” said Bradford.
Capt. Bradford said if circumstances allow, they plan to have another community event next year.
“It’s family-oriented so our services will be no alcohol there, but it’s just an opportunity to recalibrate the police-community relations through camaraderie,” said Bradford.
That tournament is from 1-5 p.m. at the 8th Avenue Ballpark in Albany.
Check out other law enforcement agencies’ events during National Faith and Blue Weekend:
Albany
Oct. 10- Kickball Tournament
Americus
Oct. 9- Meet & Greet and Community Prayer Vigil
Oct. 10- Prayer for Community Peace and Unity
Oct. 10- Meet & Greet and Community Prayer Vigil
Ashburn
Oct. 9- Community Dialogue
Blakely
Oct. 8- Community Dialogue in Blakely
Oct. 9-Blakely Picnic/BBQ
Oct. 10- Blakely Music Show
Camilla
Oct. 9- Operation Turnaround Mitchell County
Douglas
Oct. 9- Walk a Miles In Her Shoes
Oct. 9- Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon
Oct. 10- Magnolia House’s Purple Bag Challenge
Nashville
Oct. 8- Q & A with Local Law Enforcement
Valdosta
Oct. 9- Community Day
