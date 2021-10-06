Albany Police Dept. hosts kickball game to help community relations

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This week is National Faith and Blue Weekend. A week where law enforcement agencies all over the nation work to help build better relationships.

On Sunday, Oct. 10, the Albany Police Department (APD) is asking residents to join them in a game of kickball.

Capt. Angel Bradford with APD said this has been a national initiative for the past three years, but due to COVID-19, they weren’t able to have one last year.

They want anyone and everyone to come out, but they’re hoping to connect with teenagers and young adults.

Captain Angel Bradford, Albany Police Department (WALB)

“It’s not a tournament. It’s just the community getting together and having fun and enjoying some fresh air and a little sport. It’s cliche, but I want them to understand that the police department is there to help we are your friends we want to help, and we want you to trust us,” said Bradford.

There’s no application to be a part of the kickball game, and it’s completely free.

“It’s not going to be cops versus community or cops versus kids. Each team is going to be a mixture of everybody. So that we’re all playing together because it’s all about teamwork and that’s what we’re trying to emphasize,” said Bradford.

The teams will be mixed with residents and officers (WALB)

Capt. Bradford said if circumstances allow, they plan to have another community event next year.

“It’s family-oriented so our services will be no alcohol there, but it’s just an opportunity to recalibrate the police-community relations through camaraderie,” said Bradford.

That tournament is from 1-5 p.m. at the 8th Avenue Ballpark in Albany.

Check out other law enforcement agencies’ events during National Faith and Blue Weekend:

Albany

Oct. 10- Kickball Tournament

Americus

Oct. 9- Meet & Greet and Community Prayer Vigil

Oct. 10- Prayer for Community Peace and Unity

Oct. 10- Meet & Greet and Community Prayer Vigil

Ashburn

Oct. 9- Community Dialogue

Blakely

Oct. 8- Community Dialogue in Blakely

Oct. 9-Blakely Picnic/BBQ

Oct. 10- Blakely Music Show

Camilla

Oct. 9- Operation Turnaround Mitchell County

Douglas

Oct. 9- Walk a Miles In Her Shoes

Oct. 9- Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon

Oct. 10- Magnolia House’s Purple Bag Challenge

Nashville

Oct. 8- Q & A with Local Law Enforcement

Valdosta

Oct. 9- Community Day

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.