Albany church prepares for monthly food box giveaway, vaccination drive-thru

Litman Cathedral food box giveaway, vaccinations Saturday, Oct. 9.
Litman Cathedral food box giveaway, vaccinations Saturday, Oct. 9.(Litman Cathedral HOGSIC)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Litman Cathedral House of God Saints In Christ is preparing for their monthly food box giveaway along with offering COVID-19 vaccinations on site.

The drive-thru will be Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at 1129 W. Whitney Avenue.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccine will be administered on-site in partnership with CORE Georgia.

Participants must have their trunk or back seat accessible for the food box to be placed inside the vehicle. No one is permitted to get out of the vehicle.

To receive a vaccine, register here. For more information, you can call (229) 439-2411.

