Want to be a ‘storm spotter?’ The National Weather Service has you covered.

The National Weather Service class on storm spotting will participants the impacts of severe...
The National Weather Service class on storm spotting will participants the impacts of severe storms, like the above storm damage from August 2021 in Sumter County.(WALB)
By Tommie Owens
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Storm spotting is when people report severe weather and storm damage to the National Weather System.

If you have ever wanted to learn more about storm spotting, now is your chance.

The National Weather Service is hosting a free virtual storm spotting class. Some of the things you will learn are how to identify severe weather features, what to report and how to report.

Kelly Godsey is a senior service hydrologist for the National Weather Service.
Kelly Godsey is a senior service hydrologist for the National Weather Service.(Kelly Godsey)

Senior Service Hydrologist Kelly Godsey said this is a great opportunity for weather enthusiasts.

“One thing that I would pass on to folks is that it is a great opportunity to be aware of the hazards that affect where we live in southwest Georgia. It is also a great way to pass information that can help others around you. A storm impacts your community and is going somewhere else next and that information can be very helpful to us as we do our job alerting folks in the path of any storm,” Godsey said.

You can attend two virtual sessions on Zoom on Tuesday. One will be at 3:30 p.m. and another at 7 p.m.

