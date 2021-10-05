Ask the Expert
Team of the Week: Pataula Charter Panthers
By Paige Dauer
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDISON, Ga. (WALB) - Pataula Charter found their first shut-out win since 2017 last Friday night. The Panthers downed Cross Keys 56-0 in route to securing their third win of the season.

A win they fought for to honor their late head coach Todd West.

A win that earns the Panthers our Team of the Week.

Interim head coach Matt Fowler told me last week required a lot of perseverance from his team.

Coach Todd West died in a car crash a week ago, Monday.

Leading up to their homecoming game, the Panthers rallied together to do it the ‘West Way.’ Their 56-nothing win accounted for their highest-scoring game in program history.

A night, the Panthers know coach West would be proud of.

”Everybody was playing for Coach Todd Friday night. And we had a great game plan going in when we sat down Sunday for our coach’s meeting. And then we just instilled his game plan throughout the week and did what he wanted us to do. He wanted a shutout as well, and we were able to give it to him,” said Fowler.

Fowler added, “We had great senior leadership last week, especially through everything that happened. They kept the team focused and they kept the team together and they put their best foot forward and that helped us out a lot.”

Panthers will look to make it two in a row Friday as they take on Snead out of Florida.

