Stewart County adding community gardens to address lack of nutrition

STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Stewart County officials are using a portion of CDC funds they’ve received to provide two community gardens.

The money, provided through a grant called Healthier Together Georgia, addresses high obesity rates in five of the state’s rural counties. Currently, there is only one primary grocery store in Stewart County.

Christina Garner, who coordinates the community gardens, says that area has some of the highest obesity rates in the state.

“Ours is above 35%. Now, that’s primarily for adults in the county, but there are high obesity rates for children as well,” Garner said.

The grant money is allocated by University of Georgia faculty to address a lack of nutrition in areas like Stewart and Clay county.

This Saturday, vegetables will be planted at two new community gardens at the Fountain B. Wims Community Center in Lumpkin. Garner says this fresh food from the gardens will be free for the public.

