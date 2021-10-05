PPMH gives latest Covid stats

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As of Tuesday morning, these were Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 numbers:

Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 69

Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 22

Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0

Total Inpatients Recovered – 3,184

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 375

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 94

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Worth – 1

Total Vaccines Administered – 66,109

“We are grateful that we are not caring for any COVID-19 patients at Phoebe Worth for the first time in two months. While cases continue to drop slowly throughout our health system, COVID patient volumes remain high at our hospitals in Albany and Americus. We admitted 10 patients in Albany yesterday as the delta surge continues to take a toll on our communities.” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President and CEO.

“It is an exciting week in Albany as the community welcomes visitors to the city for Albany State University’s homecoming week. We encourage everyone to celebrate safely, and we urge anyone who has not been vaccinated to get the shot to protect themselves and those around them. We are also having great success with our mass booster shot sites, and we hope more people who are eligible will schedule an appointment to get that extra level of protection,” Steiner added.

Phoebe Putney's CEO and President Scott Steiner (Source: WALB)

Phoebe administered more than 2,200 COVID-19 vaccinations last week. Most of those were Pfizer booster shots given at mass vaccination sites in Albany and Sylvester. A third site opened in Americus today. The third dose is available for those who received a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago and are at least 65 years old, at least 18 years old with a serious underlying medical condition or at least 18 years old with a high risk of exposure to COVID-19 at work.

You can schedule booster shots or initial vaccinations at Phoebe locations by calling 229-312-MYMD.

