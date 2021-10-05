Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Newborn Budweiser Clydesdale named Eminem

By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONVILLE, Mo. (CNN) - Meet Eminem, Budweiser’s newest Clydesdale.

Anheuser-Busch announced his birth last month at Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri, the breeding and training facility for the Budweiser Clydesdales.

His name is spelled the same as the rapper Eminem but after the first initials of his mom and dad, Marcie and Myles.

He’ll have to undergo years of training before he can even try out to join the Budweiser Clydesdales traveling team.

By then, he could be about 6-feet tall at the shoulders and weigh as much as 2,000 pounds.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened in September
Man dies in Albany forklift accident
The subject who was shot was flown for treatment by helicopter
GBI investigates Crisp officer-involved shooting
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Jackie poses in front of the camera at ribbon cutting event
Americus daycare facility aims to solve childcare problem
Handcuffs on desk
GBI makes arrests in 2008 Lakeland murder

Latest News

FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse, right, listens to his attorney, Mark...
Rittenhouse due in court for likely final motions hearing
A 77-year-old man who fell off a Colorado mountain trail was carried by fellow hikers until...
Good Samaritans make stretcher out of branches to help injured hiker
His name is spelled the same as the rapper Eminem but after the first initials of his mom...
STILLS: Baby Clydesdale Eminem
A 77-year-old man who fell off a Colorado mountain trail was carried by fellow hikers until...
Good Samaritans make stretcher out of branches to help injured hiker