Lowndes Co. Fire Rescue, Moody AFB sign aid agreement

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, a partnership between Moody Air Force Base and Lowndes County Fire Rescue went into action.

The aid agreement is a win for both entities and the community.

It allows Moody Air Force Base Fire Department to respond to fire calls outside the base, in the county limits.

It will also allow Lowndes County Fire Rescue and Moody Fire Department to train together, learn from each other and get more real-world experience outside the base. It’ll help with quicker response time for the community and get more firefighters on scene when needed.

”Moody Air Force Base is extremely important for this community, so it’s important for us to be able to develop these relationships that we can together so we can all work as partners,” said Bill Slaughter, Lowndes County Board of Commissioners chairman.

“This aid agreement is one of the only ones that the Air Force has and it shows how much trust we have with each other and it’s going to increase capabilities for both departments and more importantly, it’s going to train our airmen with the local team so we’re really excited,” said Col. Russell Cook, commander of the 23rd Wing at Moody Air Force Base.

Both agencies are glad to be able to work together and help the community.

