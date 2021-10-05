GBI probes Cuthbert shooting

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, October 3, the Cuthbert Police Department requested that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) conduct a shooting investigation, according to Nelly Miles of the GBI.

Cuthbert police officers responded near the intersection of Leman and Clark Street and found Cameron Hamilton, 23, of Cuthbert, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hamilton was transported to Piedmont Hospital Midtown in Columbus for his injuries. The GBI investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Cuthbert Police Department at (229)-732-2323 or the GBI Sylvester Office at (229)-777-2080.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

