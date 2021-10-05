Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

GBI probes Cuthbert shooting

Cameron Hamilton was shot near the intersection of Leman and Clark Street on Sunday
Cameron Hamilton was shot near the intersection of Leman and Clark Street on Sunday(VNL)
By Dave Miller
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, October 3, the Cuthbert Police Department requested that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) conduct a shooting investigation, according to Nelly Miles of the GBI.

Cuthbert police officers responded near the intersection of Leman and Clark Street and found Cameron Hamilton, 23, of Cuthbert, suffering from a gunshot wound. 

Hamilton was transported to Piedmont Hospital Midtown in Columbus for his injuries.  The GBI investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Cuthbert Police Department at (229)-732-2323 or the GBI Sylvester Office at (229)-777-2080. 

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened in September
Man dies in Albany forklift accident
The subject who was shot was flown for treatment by helicopter
GBI investigates Crisp officer-involved shooting
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Jackie poses in front of the camera at ribbon cutting event
Americus daycare facility aims to solve childcare problem
Albany leaders broke ground on the city's new transportation center on Monday.
Groundbreaking held for new Albany transportation center

Latest News

Phoebe Putney
PPMH gives latest Covid stats
Dabrentise Overstreet, charged with murder (Source: WALB)
Convicted Fitzgerald killer denied appeal
The National Weather Service class on storm spotting will demonstrate the impacts of severe...
Want to be a ‘storm spotter’? The National Weather Service has you covered
The two entities signed the agreement on Monday.
Lowndes Co. Fire Rescue, Moody AFB sign aid agreement