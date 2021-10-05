Ask the Expert
Wet work week, Drier this weekend
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
By Chris Zelman
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Rainy weather dominates most of the day. Rain be heavy for our northwestern counties. Temperatures stay in the 70s all day. After a break in the rain overnight, wet weather returns Wednesday. Morning will be muggy in the lower 70s and the afternoon top off in the lower 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms take us into the end of the week. Highs reach the middle 80s. Drier air comes in-time for the weekend. highs stay in the middle 80s with moe sunshine and lows cool to the middle 60s.

