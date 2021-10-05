Ask the Expert
Convicted Fitzgerald killer denied appeal

Dabrentise Overstreet, charged with murder (Source: WALB)
By Dave Miller
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Supreme Court of Georgia has denied the appeal of a man convicted in the home invasion murder of Craigory Burch in 2016.

Dabrentise Coki Overstreet is one of seven people who was arrested and charged in connection to the murder of Craigory Burch, who won over $400,000 from the Georgia Lottery.

“Because Overstreet has presented no evidence suggesting that the jurors decided the case based on something other than the evidence presented at trial, he cannot establish that he was actually prejudiced by being tried in Ben Hill County,” Justice Charlie Bethel writes in the unanimous opinion.

“In light of these determinations, Overstreet cannot establish that a motion to change venue would have been granted. He therefore cannot establish that trial counsel performed deficiently by failing to file one. This claim of ineffective assistance of counsel fails,” wrote the court.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

