Colquitt County Packer football using talents to give back

Colquitt County football team giving back to community
Colquitt County football team giving back to community(Source: WALB)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - It’s all about community involvement for the Colquitt County Packers. The football team spent part of their morning, Tuesday hanging out with students at Sunset Elementary.

The Pack started their day greeting students at morning drop-off then reading them books and playing with toys in the classroom.

Head Coach Justin Rogers told me being involved in the community is a key component to the identity of their team.

The black and gold spent a lot of their time over the summer building relationships with people in the community.

Now, they’re hoping to continue their efforts during the school year. Senior outside linebacker Pershaun Fann said he hopes this is the first of many!

“It warms my heart because it makes me happy to see how happy they are that they get to see us and hang out with us for the day. It actually means a lot to us because the community gives so much to us. So, anything we can do to help the kids and the community or reach out, it means a lot to the community and it means a lot to us,” said Fann.

Parshaun Fann and Pack reading to a classroom of students at Sunset Elementary
Parshaun Fann and Pack reading to a classroom of students at Sunset Elementary(Source: WALB)

Fann continued, “I really hope we can do this more often because it is fun and the kids really enjoy seeing us since they look up to us already.”

On the business side, the Pack will play host to Alcovy Friday night.

