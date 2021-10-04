SWGA law enforcement hosting community outreach events

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many police departments in the WALB viewing area are hosting events to reach out to the community.

On Oct. 10, the Albany Police Department will be hosting a kickball tournament.

Three events are scheduled in Americus — a meeting with first responders and equipment demonstrations on Oct. 9 and prayer vigils on Oct. 10.

In Blakely, three events are also scheduled, including a meeting with law enforcement on Oct. 8, a meal with law enforcement on Oct. 9 and a music festival on Oct. 10.

On Oct. 9, the Valdosta Police Department will be hosting a community day with bounce houses, cornhole, kickball and food.

