Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

State has supervisor job openings

The position is under the Department of Community Supervision
The position is under the Department of Community Supervision(WALB)
By Dave Miller
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are a number of job openings across several south Georgia counties for Community Supervision officers.

The position is under the Department of Community Supervision, which was created by House Bill 3-10 in the 2015 legislative session.

The main duties include supervising parolees, providing case planning, and conducting interviews to ensure that If there is a violation, the supervision officer must investigate and serve warrants as needed.

Check out the openings in these areas-

Alapaha Circuit #119134

Dougherty Circuit #118903

South Georgia Circuit #102359

Southern Circuit #119119

Southern Circuit #119098

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The subject who was shot was flown for treatment by helicopter
GBI investigates Crisp officer-involved shooting
Handcuffs on desk
GBI makes arrests in 2008 Lakeland murder
The smell of marijuana led police to search the car
Valdosta men arrested, asleep at train crossing
Do you have good enough aim?
Mark’s Melon Patch offers fun fall activities for customers
A 10-year-old Virginia child dies from COVID-19 complications.
10-year-old dies after 5-day battle with COVID

Latest News

The subject who was shot was flown for treatment by helicopter
GBI investigates Crisp officer-involved shooting
The accident happened in September
Man dies in Albany factory accident
Jackie poses in front of the camera at ribbon cutting event
Americus daycare facility aims to solve childcare problem
Wiregrass grocery store owner Ricky Treadwell passed away Saturday night in a car crash.
Wiregrass grocery store owner Ricky Treadwell dies in Georgia car crash