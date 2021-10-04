State has supervisor job openings

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are a number of job openings across several south Georgia counties for Community Supervision officers.

The position is under the Department of Community Supervision, which was created by House Bill 3-10 in the 2015 legislative session.

The main duties include supervising parolees, providing case planning, and conducting interviews to ensure that If there is a violation, the supervision officer must investigate and serve warrants as needed.

Check out the openings in these areas-

Alapaha Circuit #119134

Dougherty Circuit #118903

South Georgia Circuit #102359

Southern Circuit #119119

Southern Circuit #119098

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.