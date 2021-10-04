State has supervisor job openings
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are a number of job openings across several south Georgia counties for Community Supervision officers.
The position is under the Department of Community Supervision, which was created by House Bill 3-10 in the 2015 legislative session.
The main duties include supervising parolees, providing case planning, and conducting interviews to ensure that If there is a violation, the supervision officer must investigate and serve warrants as needed.
Check out the openings in these areas-
