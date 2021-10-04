Rainy weather for the week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rainy weather continues through the week. Showers and thunderstorms will be off and on with periods of moderate to heavy rain each day.

Isolated flash flooding is possible therefore you need to keep a watchful eye to rapidly rising water.

A cut-off low will meander across the region while a cold front pushes east in the coming days. Both aid in daily rainfall. Rainfall the next 7 days will average 1-2″ with higher amounts of 2-3″+.

In the tropics, an area of disturbed weather east of the Bahamas could strengthen in the coming days. Something to watch as it possibly moves toward the east coast later this week.

