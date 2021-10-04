Man dies in Albany factory accident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We have just learned of a death 10 days ago at an Albany manufacturing facility.

Officials confirm that there was a forklift accident that took the life of Calvin Litt Jr. on the morning of Sept. 24 at the Procter and Gamble plant off U.S. 19 in Albany.

Coroner Michael Fowler said that Litt‘s injuries were consistent with a forklift accident and that the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

He was a 32-year-old and African American. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating.

We are awaiting a statement from Procter and Gamble.

