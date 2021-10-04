Guest Editorial: Help spread breast cancer awareness through pink pumpkins

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Since COVID-19, data from the American Cancer Society shows that near 48,000 fewer mammograms were performed in 2020, equating to nearly 250 missed breast cancer diagnoses in the U.S.

Dr. Norman Sharpless, director of the National Cancer Institute, said delays in screening can lead to delays in diagnoses and current modeling predicts an excess of 10,000 deaths from breast cancer and colorectal cancer over the next 10 years as a result of delayed screenings during the pandemic.

Most doctors agree that breast cancer if diagnosed early, is easier to treat and offers greater survival chances.

Horizons Community Solutions offers low-income, uninsured women ages 40-64 a free screening mammogram, diagnostic mammograms, and ultrasounds. We work with local hospitals, mammography centers, and primary care providers to help women receive the care they need.

Horizons created the “Pink Your Pumpkin” campaign to promote breast cancer awareness and serve as a reminder for women to get their mammograms.

Now through Oct. 22, send me a picture of your pink pumpkin.

Share your masterpiece and spread the awareness on social media using #mammogramyourpumpkins.

Southwest Georgia — pink your pumpkin and do your part in bringing awareness to more screenings and turn this trend around.

