Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Florida first lady Casey DeSantis battling breast cancer

Wife of Governor Ron DeSantis, Casey DeSantis, is shown, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Miami. (AP...
Wife of Governor Ron DeSantis, Casey DeSantis, is shown, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By WCTV Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida first lady Casey DeSantis has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

WCTV reported Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the diagnosis in a statement Monday morning, saying he was saddened to report the news.

“As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as first lady,” the governor said. “As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state.

“Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The subject who was shot was flown for treatment by helicopter
Crisp Co. officer-involved shooting under investigation
Handcuffs on desk
GBI makes arrests in 2008 Lakeland murder
The smell of marijuana led police to search the car
Valdosta men arrested, asleep at train crossing
Do you have good enough aim?
Mark’s Melon Patch offers fun fall activities for customers
A 10-year-old Virginia child dies from COVID-19 complications.
10-year-old dies after 5-day battle with COVID

Latest News

FILE - This April 26, 2007 file photo shows the exterior of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., in...
Henrietta Lacks’ estate sues company over use of her cells
A couple who met a day before the Las Vegas mass shooting has married and has a little daughter.
Couple who survived Las Vegas mass shooting together marries
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
Powerball jackpot rises to $685 million; drawing Monday
Police in Philadelphia say a nurse fatally shot his 43-year-old coworker at a hospital, fled...
Nurse fatally shoots co-worker at Philadelphia hospital, police say