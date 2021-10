Scattered showers and thunderstorm are expected by this afternoon . Widespread showers and thunderstorms take over mid week. Highs cool from the mid 80s to near 80 and lows will be rather muggy near 70s. Drier air returns to end the work week. That sets us up for a dry and nearly seasonable weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.