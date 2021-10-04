Crisp Co. officer-involved shooting under investigation

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A Sunday officer-involved shooting has shut down a portion of I-75, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to I-75/GA 401 after a 911 call about a man shooting at a car on the interstate.

The man was spotted around mile marker 91. Sheriff’s office officials said a deputy approached the man and he fired at the deputy and the deputy returned fire.

Officials said the man was shot and was later airlifted to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon.

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office said there were no other injuries.

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office has requested the Georgia of Bureau of Investigation to investigate.

I-75 is currently shut down near mile marker 92 south and traffic is being diverted, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We ask citizens to please avoid the area,” the sheriff’s office said. “We will provide an update when the interstate is re-opened.”

