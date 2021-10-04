Ask the Expert
Bishop: Connectivity key to economic growth in rural Georgia

Rep. Sanford Bishop Jr. (D-GA) said the key element to growth is connectivity.
Rep. Sanford Bishop Jr. (D-GA) said the key element to growth is connectivity.(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Oct. 4, 2021
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-GA) was visiting Albany for a groundbreaking on Monday and he also spoke to WALB News 10 about economic development in rural Georgia

He said the key element to growth is connectivity.

Adding that the costs of living and internet are something southwest Georgia struggles with, Bishop said both are focus areas when re-locating.

He said making the overall quality of life better in rural Georgia will help with development.

“If they move to an area where the cost of living is not as high as a metro area, but they have access to the same amenities and quality of life such as healthcare education, cultural activities, I think that will make areas more attractive,” said Bishop.

Bishop said another way to encourage more businesses to invest in southwest Georgia is through tax breaks.

Adding tax incentives will show that southwest Georgia is industry and business-friendly.

