ASU West Welcomes 10th Southeast Junior College Jamboree

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Back in town, basketball season is just around the corner and Albany State West Campus was the place to be this weekend as Albany State played host to their 10th Southeast Junior College Women’s Basketball Jamboree.

More than 20 teams were in action and a lot of college scouts were on hand.

It was a big weekend as many of our local teams like Albany Tech and South Georgia Tech got to see some good competition and for the players, it was a chance to put their game in front of some big time schools.

”This is a big undertaking, you have 25, 30 teams sometimes more under one roof, coordinating officials, all of these four-year coaches with the opportunity to see all of these young ladies, just having the chance to compete, for us we have ten freshman this year that have never gotten the chance to compete in a college game,” said South Georgia Tech head women’s basketball coach James Frey. “Now they get a chance to see what it’s really like and have the chance to compete against you know some really good competition, some good people and this is very valuable.”

It was a big weekend for all of these teams who will open their seasons in less than a month.

