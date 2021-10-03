Ask the Expert
Woman killed while trying to help stray dog

(WCAX)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An act of kindness turned into a deadly situation for one woman Saturday night.

A 31-year-old woman had spotted a stray dog near U.S. 431, according to Albertville Police. The victim was a passenger in a vehicle that had pulled over to try and help the dog. The woman left the vehicle, crossed the northbound lanes, crossed the median and was hit by a truck traveling the southbound lane. The incident happened at about 9:00 p.m., according to police.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released as the coroner notifies the family.

Police say the truck driver is cooperating with police.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

