Wild video shows a giant alligator eating a smaller one, estimated at 6 feet long

(WVUE) - A remarkable video posted by Twitter user Taylor Soper shows a giant alligator eating a smaller alligator whole. The poster said the incident was filmed from his parents’ back yard in Horry County, SC.

The clip begins with the smaller alligator -- estimated by the cameraman at 6 feet long -- already inside the larger one’s mouth. The larger reptile swallows its prey in just a few gulps.

Watch the video here:

This happened in my parents backyard today… The snack is a 6ft gator #lowcountrylivin pic.twitter.com/O7Omsw42uL — Taylor Soper 🤙🏻 (@Soper_TandC) September 30, 2021

