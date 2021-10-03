Wild video shows a giant alligator eating a smaller one, estimated at 6 feet long
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
(WVUE) - A remarkable video posted by Twitter user Taylor Soper shows a giant alligator eating a smaller alligator whole. The poster said the incident was filmed from his parents’ back yard in Horry County, SC.
The clip begins with the smaller alligator -- estimated by the cameraman at 6 feet long -- already inside the larger one’s mouth. The larger reptile swallows its prey in just a few gulps.
Watch the video here:
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.