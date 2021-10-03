Man arrested following fatal shooting of 13-month-old in Auburn

Ask the Expert
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn police have arrested a suspect after a 13-month-old girl was shot and killed Saturday.

Auburn police say officers responded to the 1300 Block of Shug Jordan Parkway around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. They determined the child had been shot in the upper torso.

The child was taken to East Alabama Medical Center but succumbed to the injuries, according to police.

Police say the other people present during the incident were still on the scene and have been identified.

Michael A. Thomas, 33, was arrested on a felony warrant charging him with manslaughter. Thomas was also charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bail at the Lee County Jail was set for $33,500.

No other information about the shooting was released.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Auburn Police Division at 334-501-3140 or at the tip line at 334-246-1391.

