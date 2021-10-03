ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An upper-level trough is on track to become a closed low-pressure system into Monday. This will lead to the system stalling out and keeping rain chances elevated across the Southeastern US. Along with that system, a cold front will be stalled out over the region as well. This cold front will also help to provide a little lift for daily shower and thunderstorm chances Monday through about Friday in SGA. This is why the Weather Prediction Center has a marginal risk for excessive rainfall over the next couple of days especially in areas west of I-75. As we start approaching Wednesday, we should finally see the chance for our low-pressure system and a cold front to push through the area. This will allow for the rain chances to drop toward the end of the workweek. The only change we may see is morning lows being a tad bit cooler and close to average in the low to middle 60s. Highs on the other hand will be in the middle 80s throughout the week even after the cold front pushes through. By next weekend, we could see a bit more dry time being possible in the area.

The tropics are still quiet for now, but there is a disturbance that is off the coast of the United States that has a low chance of development. However, we will keep our eyes out for any further development.

