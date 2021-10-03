Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

1 killed, 4 hurt in South Carolina Waffle House shooting

Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said early interviews with witnesses indicate gangs may have...
Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said early interviews with witnesses indicate gangs may have been involved and the shooting might be in retaliation for another shooting a few months ago at a nearby gas station.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff says one man has been killed in a shooting in the parking lot of a Waffle House near a South Carolina interstate.

Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said the 4 a.m. Sunday shooting also injured an employee and three customers inside the restaurant just off Interstate 20 in Bishopville, but they are expected to survive.

Simon said early interviews with witnesses indicate gangs may have been involved and the shooting might be in retaliation for another shooting a few months ago at a nearby gas station.

The sheriff said investigators are still trying to confirm that information, and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs on desk
GBI makes arrests in 2008 Lakeland murder
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 7: Vote for your Play of the Week, get final scores
The smell of marijuana led police to search the car
Valdosta men arrested, asleep at train crossing
Albany Police Department
Albany police chief wants new health, safety initiative for the Good Life City
This year marks the 40th annual Hahira Honey Bee Festival.
Small businesses, vendors glad Hahira’s Honey Bee Festival is back

Latest News

A major oil spill off the California coast has caused dead birds, fish and oil to wash up at...
Major oil spill off Southern California fouls beaches
This photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Dexter Harold Kelsey.
Ex-student charged in Houston school shooting that injured 1
Authorities say Shaun Runyon has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one...
Authorities: 3rd victim dies after co-worker’s rampage
University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe was shot and killed at a house party. (Source:...
Man arrested in Utah football player’s shooting death