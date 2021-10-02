Ask the Expert
Mark’s Melon Patch offers fun fall activities for customers

Do you have good enough aim?
Do you have good enough aim?
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Mark’s Melon Patch is open all year round for their fresh-grown produce. For 40 years, they’ve also provided a reason to get outdoors during a weekend in October.

Mark Daniels, the owner of Mark’s Melon Patch is excited to have everyone out even amidst a pandemic.

Mark's Melon Patch is now 40 years old
Mark's Melon Patch is now 40 years old(WALB)

He says the outdoor market creates a safe place as well as provides frequent hand sanitizing stations. As far as the events, well, Daniels said they are always looking to expand.

“We continue to try to add something new every year,” Mark said. “This year we have a jump pad. It’s 30 by 30, like a giant airfield trampoline. The kids are loving it since the first thing we’ve had it open.”

Corn Cannon at Mark's Melon Patch
Corn Cannon at Mark's Melon Patch(WALB)

He also talked about some other things they had.

“You have, of course, the corn maze with a healthcare worker carved out in the maze. Just a lot of cool stuff. Our monster slide, the hayrides that are going on. We’ll have night hayrides on designated nights this week.”

They also have a corn cannon, dunk tank, bouncy houses, and a sunflower field. Also, there are events that only happen during the weekend.

To find see more fall events such as a live band, click here.

Free Hay Rides for Healthcare Workers and Military
Free Hay Rides for Healthcare Workers and Military(WALB)

